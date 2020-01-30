Women get better sleep with dogs by their sides, study says

If you’re a lady without a dog, here’s your justification to finally get one.

A study by the Journal of the International Society of Anthrozoology reveals women who lie in bed with their dog get a better night’s sleep.

After surveying more than 900 women in the United States, the study found that women who sleep with their dog wake up more well-rested than they would when sleeping with another pet or human by their side.

“Compared with human bed partners, dogs who slept in the owner’s bed were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security,” the study found.

The study also revealed cats and human bed partners are equally disruptive. Cats are associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both humans and dogs.

Read the full study here.