Man looking for lost keys finds giant snake under couch cushions
A Kansas man is still baffled after discovering a huge snake under his couch cushions.
Justin Bailey’s Monday morning got off to a rough start. He was getting ready for work and couldn’t find his keys. He checked his couch thinking they may have slipped down in there.
“So, I reach into the right side, and I feel something. That doesn’t feel right,” Bailey recalls.
He pulled back the cushion to find a six-foot boa constrictor.
“Thankfully, I did not yell or have any visible reaction, but I’m telling you I was panicking on the inside," Bailey says.
