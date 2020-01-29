Woman accused of keeping her ‘care dependent’ sister in cage

A Pennsylvania woman accused of keeping her sister in a wooden cage with only a dirty mattress and little to no medical care faced a judge Friday.

Leona Biser, 51, of Vestaburg, had a preliminary hearing on charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

The charges came after officials said Biser kept her 53-year-old sister in a man-made cell that was in the home’s living room.

Police said they found a baby bottle that appeared to contain milk in the cage when they arrived.

