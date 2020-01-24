Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something

Is that... Bigfoot? Someone at the Washington State Department of Transportation certainly thinks there's a chance.

The Twitter account for the agency shared a traffic camera's photograph that showed what appeared to be, well, something walking near a tree in the distance.

"Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious," the person running the DOT account for the eastern part of the state tweeted on Wednesday. "If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something."

In the still image, taken by webcam on Sherman Pass, a dark, human-like can certainly be seen in a walking stance.

Look for yourself:

But Twitter sleuths weren't having it.

One replied, "Zoom in, it's the tree trunk shadow. I want to believe but I don't believe this picture. Or that he stood still in multiple photos... unless he is frozen of course. Lol."

The webcam is still posting photos from the spot -- a new one appears every hour.

But then the official WSDOT account for Snoqualmie Pass joined in on the fun -- they tweeted a video of a similar figure walking through the snow.

The mythical creature is widely associated with the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, but it appears to be a traveler -- sightings have been reported all over the world. It even has its own festival in North Carolina.

But it's not all lighthearted fun. Last year, a man fired a gun in a Kentucky national park after he claimed he saw Bigfoot.

That man said he fired into the darkness after the ape-like monster that has never been proven to exist lunged at him, a couple that talked to the man told CNN.

Law enforcement rangers with the Mammoth Cave National Park responded to the incident involving the camper with the firearm at one of the park's backcountry campsites, park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said at the time.

The statement did not confirm a Bigfoot sighting -- but Schroer said no threat remained in the park.