Man dies after jumping from 10th deck of Royal Caribbean ship

HOUSTON – A man from Florida was found dead after jumping from the 10th-floor deck of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

WBBH reports Puerto Rico police’s marine unit contacted the United States Coast Guard San Juan Sector in regards to the overboard passenger, identified as Andrew Campbell.

The Coast Guard launched a search with the help of local units and a dive team to recover the 46-year-old man’s body from beneath the ship, according to WBBH.

It has yet to be identified if foul play, drugs or alcohol were involved.

Security cameras onboard detected someone jumping from the boat, but the Coast Guard has not yet ruled Campbell’s death as a suicide, indicating other factors could be at play, according to WBBH.

The investigation is ongoing.