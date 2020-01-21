'Monster brows’: In viral post, woman says she received botched microblading procedure; Salon owner defends work

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Michigan woman said she had to go into hiding after a botched microblading procedure left her with “monster brows.”

The salon business owner –- who performed the procedure – defends the work and her efforts to fix the situation, WWMT reported.

Shannon Bozell explained her side of the story in a now-viral Facebook post with photos of herself before and after the eyebrow coloring procedure, saying she was refused a refund for the $350 service in October 2019, according to WWMT.

*** Update*** The Artist is Anne and she is also the owner of Merle Norman on West Main in Kalamazoo! Here’s a post... Posted by Shannon Hard Bozell on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Since the procedure, Bozell said she has had to color her hair and cut her bangs to hide the brows, particularly during the holidays when she received funny looks and questions from her family.

“I went from having zero eyebrows to having these monster eyebrows, and it's hard to swallow,” she told WWMT. “They’re big caterpillar eyebrows that don’t fit my face.”

Bozell told WWMT she voiced her displeasure about the results after the appointment and went back to have some of the color removed. However, she said blisters formed.

Anne Hicks, salon owner and microblading artist, who performed the service, stands by the work and “couldn’t verify whether Bozell had properly cared for her brows following both appointments,” WWMT reported.

Hicks added in a Facebook post that she tried “many times” to get Bozell to return to the salon to “make this right with her” and “unfortunately that never happened.”

For the full story, go to WWMT.