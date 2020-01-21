Dad assaults son’s opponent during wrestling match

A high school wrestling match took an unexpected turn when a father attacked the student competing against his son while the match was going on in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Video shows other parents rushing in to break up the incident.

Regarding the event, Cabarrus County Schools district released the following statement: “We have expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during athletic and extra-curricular events, and our expectations for spectators are no different.”

Kannapolis Police identified the man as Barry Lee Jones of Harrisburg. He was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The student he assaulted attends Southeast Guilford High School. Police said the student was not hurt during the incident.

