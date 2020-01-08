Las Vegas woman’s bulldog dies during PetSmart grooming appointment

LAS VEGAS – A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her 2-year-old bulldog named Minni was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

Vikki Seifert said she brought the dog in to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The process usually doesn’t take a long time, so Seifert walked around the store. Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there,” Seifert said. “When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone."

Seifert told station KVVU no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.

"I don't believe it was the weight of the table,” Seifert said. “It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her and then with it being unplugged, there was no way to raise it."

KVVU received this statement from a PetSmart spokesperson.

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

"They told me my dog was dead by 6:43,” Seifert said. “I dropped her off at 6:30. … What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice that the dog - where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?"

Seifert says the grooming table was unplugged and that's why it couldn't be lifted off her dog.

She is now waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she’ll file a lawsuit.