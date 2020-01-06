30-pound cat needs home, help with diet, humane society says

(WDIV) – If you’re looking for a cat -- and you’re starting a diet in the New Year -- maybe Zack can join you.

The Michigan Humane Society says Zack, a 30-pound “unit of a cat,” is available for adoption at their Howell shelter. MHS says Zack needs “a parent who will help him slim down.”

“He’s currently over 30 pounds and our medical staff is trying to get him to a healthier weight.”

Zack is 12-years-old, weighing in at 30.63 pounds. You can apply to adopt here.