Thousands of Seattle students told to get vaccinated, or don’t come back to school

Vaccinations must be completed by Jan. 8, or students won’t be allowed back after break

Heather Biltoc, Producer

A measles vaccine is prepared on September 10, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, Wash. – Seattle students will not be allowed back into class after Winter break, unless they’re vaccinated, according to the district.

A notice on the Seattle Public Schools website says, “Student records must reflect updated immunization status by January 8, 2020, or students cannot attend school until the required information is provided to the school nurse.” KIRO obtained a district letter sent to families warning the same.

Washington state law currently requires students be fully vaccinated, be in the process of completing immunization, or have a signed Certificate of Exemption to attend school. Current Florida law requires students to have a Certification of Immunization or exemption on file at their school.

