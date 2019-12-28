Carnival Cruise Line makes changes to dress code to ban offensive messages

Carnival Cruise Line upgraded its dress code to ban passengers from wearing offensive messaging on their clothing.

The dress code will ban “offensive, racist and obscene messages” on shirts and clothing, according to the site’s FAQ’s page.

Carnival brand ambassador John Herald posted the following on Facebook:

“All guests are expected to ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests. Specifically, items worn during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”

Herald also posted a poll with the messages that asked passengers if they agree with the policy. About 97% percent of voters said “yes” and agreed to the new dress code, while 3% said “no.”

Name: ---------- Message: I know you are taking some down time John but I hope someone has shown you this comment. This... Posted by John Heald on Sunday, December 15, 2019

According to Travel Pulse, Vance Gullisken, the cruise line spokesperson, released a statement responding to critics:

“We want to make sure that all of our guests feel comfortable when cruising with us, and that includes being around guests wearing clothing with inappropriate images or language. We will evaluate situations on a case by case basis and take appropriate steps as necessary.”

Do you agree with the new dress code?