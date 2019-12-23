48ºF

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down amid Max 737 crisis

Cathy Bussewitz, AP Business Writer

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on 'Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Muilenburg is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled Max 737 aircraft. The board of directors said Monday, Dec. 23 that Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board's current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Boeing’s CEO is resigning as the crisis enveloping the manufacturer related to its marquee aircraft, the Max 737 aircraft, drags on.

The board of directors said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will step down immediately.

The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on January 13.

The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders.

