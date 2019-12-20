DoorDash meal driver steals all the packages at apartment complex

(KNTV) – Police are looking for a food delivery service worker who was caught on surveillance video delivering dinner, then turning around and taking all the packages in the apartment lobby with her as she left.

They have released this video from Saturday showing a DoorDash meal driver delivering dinner to an apartment complex.

In the video, you see the woman hand a bag to a resident, then without hesitation return to the lobby picking up boxes and other packages, placing them in a post office carrying box and leaving the building.

What the crook didn't know or didn't care is that the building is full of surveillance cameras ... and all her actions were recorded.

This isn't the first time the building's residents have been victims of porch pirate.

The building’s landlord has even posted pictures of previous thieves hoping to deter others.