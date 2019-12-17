Peeping Tom blocks high school student from leaving bathroom stall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man blocked a high school student from leaving her stall after she caught him spying on her in the women’s restroom at a Walmart near Avalon Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

WKMG reported the victim said she was in the restroom at the grocery store on Avalon Park Boulevard Saturday evening when she noticed a man, later identified as Jeremy LaBeree, peering inside through the main door of the bathroom, records show.

Deputies said the victim made eye contact with LaBeree and he entered the women’s restroom.

The victim went back into a stall and hid against the back wall but because she was so scared, she was unable to lock the door, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said LaBeree entered the stall and stood between the girl and the door, blocking her from leaving, without saying or doing anything.

The victim said she screamed loudly four times but when LaBeree still wouldn’t leave, she had no choice but to kick him, records show. After the kick, deputies said LaBeree ran out of the bathroom.

Records show the encounter lasted for about 30 or 40 seconds.

Deputies said the victim’s statement and security footage that showed LaBeree, 33, entering and leaving the restroom helped them identify LaBeree as a suspect.

“Customer safety is a top priority for us and we take this seriously. We have provided surveillance footage to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and will refer additional questions to them,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

LaBeree was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and stalking.