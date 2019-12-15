Man accused of killing family, complained of nagging

(CNN) – A Florida man is accused of killing his wife and their four kids, then driving around with the bodies for days. Investigators believed the family was beaten to death and then dumped in Georgia.

Michael Jones blamed marital issues and money problems for his alleged actions after being arrested. He also accused his wife Casei Jones of bombarding him with texts and being verbally abusive.

"The strain of it all, I guess it just caught up with me,” Jones said in an audio tape with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

"It was just building up, building up, building up.... Before I knew it it was too much."

His ex-wife Sarah Jones, who lives in Jacksonville, said it had been a while since she saw Michael’s wife Casei in person.

"It was really quick switch out, or rather visit with the kids, so I only can confirm I saw Michael,” Sarah said in a voicemail. “But it's actually been awhile since I saw Casei in person. For what it's worth, a lot of drama comes along with her so I would be very surprised if this were not just some sort of stunt, if I may say so."

Investigators discovered the wife’s body when Jones got into a car crash in September. Authorities said he buried the bodies of the children on the side of a Georgia highway.