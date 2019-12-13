Here’s how to say the words you mispronounced in 2019

Every year, something different captures our attention -- but we don't always know how to say it right. (Remember when we taught you how to pronounce "Beto O'Rourke" last year? And how to sound out "Namibia" the year before that?)

It's OK! You're not alone. There are words that most Americans avoid saying out loud -- and language-learning app Babbel tracked which ones they are with the help of members from the U.S. Captioning Company (And yes, of course "Buttigieg" was included).

"These professional captioners are asked each year by Babbel to submit and vote on which words, names, and phrases they have most often witnessed being mispronounced by American newscasters, television personalities, etc.," Ted Mentele, Babbel's English Editor in Didactics, told CNN.

The words come from a wide spectrum of subjects that have been the center of national conversation, Mentele said, including politics, entertainment and sports.

"The entries on our list are even today dominating the headlines -- Megan Rapinoe was yesterday named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year; and just this morning, Greta Thunberg has been named Time's Person of the Year for 2019," he said.

(And admit it, you probably had as much trouble as we did figuring out how to say both names.)

But why bother tracking which words had our tongues in a knot anyway?

"With the rise of globalization and the internet, as well as the wealth of different cultures that make up America today, Americans are coming into contact with more unfamiliar concepts and names than ever," Mentele said.

He says he hopes the annual lists act as guides for Americans who struggle with the unfamiliar sounds.

So here are the words most of us got wrong this year and -- finally -- the right way to say them: