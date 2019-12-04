Couple, together for 68 years, reportedly dies a day apart

ST. PETER, Minn. – A husband and wife – together for 68 years – has reportedly died one day apart.

KARE reported Bob and Corinne Johnson were laid to rest together on Tuesday after they died 33 hours apart.

The couple had seven children together and lived on a farm.

She was 87 and he was 88. She had congestive heart failure and Bob had cancer.

In heartbreaking detail, KARE reported that Corinne died first. When staff pulled a curtain between their two beds, Bob just stared at the curtain and tears welled up in his eyes.

KARE reported in the days before their passing, Corinne kissed her husband and whispered, “I love you.”

Their children say they believe they are in a better place.