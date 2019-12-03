Dad leaves son on side of road because he thought he was gay

HAINES CITY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after leaving his son on the side of the road because he thought his son was gay.

Evenaud Julmeus, 30, dropped the boy off in front of the closed Haines City Police Department on Sunday with just a duffel bag filled with clothes. The boy was given no water, food or money.

When police found the boy, he was upset and crying, according to Bay News 9. The boy said his father thought he was gay because he was caught “watching male pornography on his cell phone.”

Julmeus allegedly told the boy to pack a bag because he was taking him to the police where they would find him a new home.

The man forced his son to get out of the car while it was sitting on a major road, and didn’t give him a phone to contact anyone. A witness saw the boy left alone and called police.

The unidentified boy’s mother went out to look for her son when she learned that Julmeus had left him alone.

Before police arrived at the Julmeus’ home, he fled, leaving two other children without supervision.

Julmeus was charged with multiple counts of negligent child abuse.