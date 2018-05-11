1 person in custody after reports of shooting at California high school

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was in custody Friday after authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in Palmdale, California, according to officials.

According to tweets from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, calls about a man with a gun at Highland High School came in about 7 a.m.

Deputies said in a subsequent tweet that one person was being detained in connection with the case.

Investigators have not said whether any shots were fired or if anyone was injured.

