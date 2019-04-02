'Inside Edition' host Deborah Norville to have cancerous nodule removed after viewer pointed it out

Deborah Norville attends the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 30, 2018 in New York City.

LOS ANGELES - "Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.

The 60-year-old host says in a video a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville says she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.

Norville says it was nothing until recently, when the doctor said it was a "very localized form of cancer." Norville says she will not need chemotherapy.

She asked viewers to pray for her and her surgeon.

Norville has anchored "Inside Edition" since 1995.

