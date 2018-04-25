National Pretzel Day: Where to score discounts, freebies in the Houston area

HOUSTON - April 26 is National Pretzel Day, and that means it’s time for some tasty, discounted goodness.

Here are some great freebies and deals you can score in the Houston area to celebrate:

Wetzel’s Pretzels -- Find a location

Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating with free original pretzels at all 340+ locations. One per customer and no purchase necessary. To get a second free pretzel, post a selfie with your free pretzel and use the #nationalwetzelday hashtag. Wetzel’s Pretzel’s will send you a coupon for another free pretzel good for use at a later day.



Pretzelmaker -- Find a location

Pretzelmaker Facebook or Twitter followers will get a free pretzel. Just present proof of following the brand by showing your phone screen at the register.

Auntie Anne’s -- Find a location

Auntie Anne’s has a special offer for My Pretzel Perks members: Buy any variety of pretzel, and you’ll get a free handmade classic pretzel for free. The BOGO offer will be available for members in the rewards section of the app. The offer is valid from April 26 through 29.



