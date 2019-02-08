National Pizza Day: These are the Houston area pizza spots KPRC viewers love best

HOUSTON - Saturday is National Pizza Day, and Houstonians have spoken and shared their favorite places for a quality pie in our area.

Here are some pizza hot spots repeatedly mentioned on KPRC’s social media posts asking for recommendations around town.

Where do you get the best pizza in the #Houston area? Let us know! Stay tuned -- we'll share a list of your favorites. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, February 8, 2019

Star Pizza, 2111 Norfolk, Houston, Texas 77098

Spanky’s Homemade Pizza & Bar, 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 12848 Queensbury Ln #101, Houston, TX 77024

Angelo's Pizza, 5414 Birdwood Rd, Houston, TX 77096

Brothers Pizza, 1029 HWY 6 North, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77079

Mod Pizza, 5777 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057

Tony's New York Pizza II, 9203 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Fuzzy's Pizza & Cafe, 823 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Frank’s Pizza, 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Barry's Pizza and Italian Diner, 6003 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057

Brooklyn Pizza, 9215 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Romano's Pizza, 1528 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Pink’s Pizza, 1403 Heights Blvd. @14th St., Houston, TX 77008

Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood, 1105 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Gattis Pizza Buffet, 150 Uvalde Road, Houston, TX 77015

Collina's Italian Café, 502 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

Pizza Bella, 4517 Garth Rd., Suite A, Baytown, TX 77521

Stefano's, 106 S. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, Tx 77546

Cane Rosso, 1835 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

J Christopher's Pizza-Pasta, 2245 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, Texas 77339

NY Grand Pizza, 16430 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 800, Houston, TX 77044

