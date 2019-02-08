National Pizza Day: These are the Houston area pizza spots KPRC viewers love best

HOUSTON - Saturday is National Pizza Day, and Houstonians have spoken and shared their favorite places for a quality pie in our area.
Here are some pizza hot spots repeatedly mentioned on KPRC’s social media posts asking for recommendations around town.
Star Pizza, 2111 Norfolk, Houston, Texas 77098
Spanky’s Homemade Pizza & Bar, 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 12848 Queensbury Ln #101, Houston, TX 77024
Angelo's Pizza, 5414 Birdwood Rd, Houston, TX 77096
Brothers Pizza, 1029 HWY 6 North, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77079
Mod Pizza, 5777 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057
Tony's New York Pizza II, 9203 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77379
Fuzzy's Pizza & Cafe, 823 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77024
Frank’s Pizza, 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
Barry's Pizza and Italian Diner, 6003 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057
Brooklyn Pizza, 9215 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584
Romano's Pizza, 1528 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Pink’s Pizza, 1403 Heights Blvd. @14th St., Houston, TX 77008
Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood, 1105 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536
Gattis Pizza Buffet, 150 Uvalde Road, Houston, TX 77015
Collina's Italian Café, 502 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
Pizza Bella, 4517 Garth Rd., Suite A, Baytown, TX 77521
Stefano's, 106 S. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, Tx 77546
Cane Rosso, 1835 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008
J Christopher's Pizza-Pasta, 2245 Northpark Dr., Kingwood, Texas 77339
NY Grand Pizza, 16430 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 800, Houston, TX 77044
Share your favorites with us in the comments!
