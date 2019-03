A giant panda eats bamboo at a panda research base on June 29, 2015 in Ya'an, China. China's Sichuan province is home to the majority of the the world's nearly 1,900 endangered giant pandas.

HOUSTON - Happy National Panda Day!

The day is to celebrate and protect one of the world's most endangered animals.

To celebrate, here are several photos of the beloved animals and, if you'd like to help the species, here are a two organizations working to aid pandas.

WWF

Pandas International

Zoo de Beauval France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

Beauval Zoo

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Atlanta Zoo via CNN

Julia Chan/CNN

Zoo Atlanta via CNN

