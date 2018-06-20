National Hurricane Center offers new services this year

HOUSTON - As we head into the 2018 hurricane season, there are some new products and services that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is releasing to help the public prepare for any storm that may develop this summer. Here's a breakdown of some of the new services to help you stay safe this year:

1. The NHC Public Advisory will now discuss forecast information beyond 48 hours:

WHAT THAT MEANS:

The NHC will now put out forecast information that extends out to 72 hours giving an additional day of information that you can use to plan and prepare for your hurricane plan for your family. In addition, if it is a dire situation with an impending storm arrival, the forecast will provide information through the next five days.

2. Weather Prediction Center (WPC) Public Advisories on inland tropical depressions will now mirror the format of NHC Public Advisories:

WHAT THAT MEANS:

WPC advisories are issued after a storm has moved inland and is no longer under the NHC watch. This new service will make sure the language used from WPC will use the same terms that the NHC uses to alleviate confusion.

3. NHC will begin issuing 48-hour hurricane-force (64 knot) wind radii forecasts:

WHAT THAT MEANS:

You will now be able to see the radial distance of hurricane force wind forecasts out to 48 hours instead of just 36 hours. This will help improve the clarity for areas at risk from hurricane-force winds and will help forecasters determine where they need to place a possible hurricane watch.

4. The NHC Arrival Time of Tropical Storm Force Winds graphics is now operational:

WHAT THAT MEANS:

This graphic displays the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds so that you can plan for the time window that you will need to safely move away from storm-force winds at your location.

Along with the new GOES satellites that are being used for even more accurate forecasting, the NHC and your local National Weather Service office has new state-of-the-art tools to help you stay safe this hurricane season.

