National Day of Prayer events around Houston

HOUSTON - The 2018 National Day of Prayer is May 3 and there are several events around the Houston area.

The annual observance on the first Thursday in May is "to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture," according to the National Day of Prayer Task Force website.

The day was created in 1952 and signed into law by then-President Harry S. Truman.

Here's a list of events around the Houston area to celebrate the 66th anniversary of the day:

1. Houston - Tom Bass Prayer Ministry - Prayer at the Pavilion. 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM Tom Bass Park - Pavilion 4

2. Houston - Champion Forest Baptist Church Day of Prayer 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Champion Forest Baptist Church

3. Houston - Spring Valley Texas Prayer Gathering 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM Spring Valley Texas City Park

4. Houston - NW Houston National Day of Prayer Luncheon 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Copperfield Church

5. Houston - National Day of Prayer Celebration 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Riverside Park

6. Houston - Bay Area Churches UNITED 2018 National Day of Prayer 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Christ's Church

7. Houston - National Day of Prayer - We Pray 7:15 PM - 8:30 PM The Refreshing Church

8. Missouri City - National Day of Prayer10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Missouri City Hall

9. Sugar Land - National Day of Prayer - Sugar Land, TX 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Sugar Land Town Square

10. The Woodlands - National Day of Prayer 7:00 PM - 8:00 PMCrossroads Baptist Church

11. Spring - National Day of Prayer- Drop in Prayer Time (Foyer) 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Faith Bible Church (Join us in the Foyer)

12. Cypress - Calvary Chapel West Houston - National Day Prayer 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Calvary Chapel West Houston

13. Humble - Kingwood Kiwanis Prayer Breakfast 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM Atascocita Presbyterian Church

14. Humble - National Day of Prayer 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM The Luke Church

15. Kingwood - National Day of Prayer 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM Christ the King Church

16. Pasadena - National Day of Prayer 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Faith Christian Center

17. Pearland - NDOP Breakfast 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM Pearland ISD Administration Building

18. Webster - National Day of Prayer 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Praise Chapel

19. Willis - Open House Prayer 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Calvary Road Baptist Church

20. Angleton - Brazoria County National Day of Prayer 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM 1st Baptist Church of Angleton

21. Cleveland - National Day of Prayer 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Cleveland Civic Center

22. Deer Park - National Day of Prayer Gathering 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Jimmy Burke Activity Center

23. Galveston - National Day of Prayer Galveston, TX 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Reflection Center House of Prayer

24. Livingston - National Day of Prayer, Livingston, TX 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Gazebo behind Polk County Court House

25. McKinney - McKinney Drive up Prayer 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Bonnie Wenk Park

26. Pasadena - National Day of Prayer Program 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Pasadena City Hall

27. Willis - National Day of Prayer - Willis, TX 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Willis Park Willis, TX

28. Humble - Humble NDP observance.12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Humble Civic Center

29. Alvin- Alvin, Texas National Day of Prayer Evening Event 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM National Oak Park

30. Channelview - National Day of Prayer Gathering 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM The River

31. Conroe - Montgomery County Eagle Forum NDP Event 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Conroe First Assembly (southbound feeder)

32. Magnolia - National Day of Prayer Night 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Silver Springs Baptist Church

33. New Caney - National Day Of Prayer Gathering 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Redemption Family Worship

34. Pasadena - Pasadena TX National Day of Prayer Gathering 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Parkgate Community Church

35. McKinney - TMFBC National Day of Prayer 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM The McKinney First Baptist Church

Click here to see the full list of events at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

