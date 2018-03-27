NASA previews upcoming 6-hour spacewalk by 2 American astronauts

Associated Press

HOUSTON - NASA officials previewed the upcoming spacewalk by two American astronauts during a news conference Tuesday.

The astronauts, Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, are scheduled to participate in a six-hour venture outside the International Space Station on Thursday.

Among those who participated in Tuesday’s news conference were Kenneth Todd, an International Space Station Operations integration manager; Anthony Vareha, a spacewalk flight director; and Grant Slusser, a U.S. spacewalk 49 officer.

Feustel and Arnold will exit the station's Quest airlock at 8:10 a.m. Thursday to begin the spacewalk. This is will the seventh spacewalk for Feustel and the third for Arnold.

They will install wireless communications equipment on the station's Tranquility module to improve payload data processing for the ECOsystem Spaceborne.

The crew members will also install new high-definition video cameras on the port truss of the station's backbone and remove old hoses from a cooling component on the station's truss.

To learn more about International Space Station research and operations, click link here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.