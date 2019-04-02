NASA previews third spacewalk outside ISS

HOUSTON - NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques are the dynamic duo who will be leading the last leg of NASA's "trio of spacewalks" next week.

All of the spacewalks in the past two weeks have been focused on upgrading power and technology at the Internation Space Station.

The astronauts will be laying out jumper cables at the midpoint of the station's backbone. Officials said this will create a consistent power supply to a Canadian-built robotic arm that astronauts use to carry out maintenance outside the ISS.

The two astronauts will also install cables to provide for more expansive wireless communications coverage outside the orbital complex -- as well as for enhanced hard-wired computer network capability. The spacewalk mission is slated to last 6 1/2 hours. You can watch it live on April 18.

