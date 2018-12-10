Naked woman accused of leading police on chase in Baytown

Attaree Milton is accused of leading police on a chase on Dec. 8, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after a bizarre chase in Baytown last weekend.

Around 1:41 p.m. Saturday, police said motorists reported that a black vehicle was parked horizontally on South State Highway 146 near Massey Tompkins Road.

As a Baytown officer approached the vehicle to conduct a welfare check, Attaree Milton entered the vehicle and drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Milton continued to drive, according to police.

Police said Milton ran several red lights while throwing her clothes out of the window.

When the chase ended near North SH 146 near Needlepoint Road, according to police, a naked Milton got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby open field and fell to the ground.

Milton was taken into custody and charged with evading in a motor vehicle. Police said she also has a parole violation out of Austin for assault on a peace officer.

