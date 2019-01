HOUSTON - Nachos or French fries? What if they were combined?

Taco Bell has Nacho fries and they'll be given to random customers for free Friday at the establishment in the 5700 block of Hollister Street in northwest Houston.

This Taco Bell is one of 14 selected nationwide to hand out the free Nacho fries that will soon return to the menu.

The random sharing of free Nacho fries will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

