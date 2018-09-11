Mystery woman found strangled, man arrested in connection to case

HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are asking for help identifying a body recovered inside a home on Wellsworth Drive.

The woman, who is described by officials as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 163 pounds, was strangled, a medical examiner's office spokesperson said.

"The whole street was blocked off, we had to come on the other side," Shamale Brown, a neighbor, said. "I haven't seen anyone [at that house] since."

The Apkan family, from Nigeria, lives in the home in question. But they told police they don't know who the victim is.

"What? That doesn't make any sense," another neighbor told us. "How can they not know?"

Detectives arrested Alex Jude Apkan the day after they recovered the body, for "tampering with evidence." He has since bonded out of jail.

"There's no story here," he said when KPRC knocked at the door. "No problem here. You got a problem?"

A neighbor said Apkan's mother told him her theory: A woman who had been attacked came in through the back door when nobody was home, made her way into a bedroom and died.

The victim was not carrying identification. If you recognize the photographs of the clothing she was wearing, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 832-927-5000; or call forensic investigators at 832-927-5001.

