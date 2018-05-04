Mystery pooper on high school's track field was superintendent, police say

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - A school superintendent is accused of pooping on a high school football field in New Jersey, reports say.

The superintendent for the Kenilworth School District in New Jersey is accused of defecating on or near the football and track fields of a high school "on a daily basis," police said Thursday.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, was charged on Monday with lewdness, littering, and defecating in public, the Holmdel Township Police said on Facebook.

Tramaglini is the superintendent of a neighboring district located more than a half hour from where he was caught in the act by school employees.

Tramaglini's school district said the superintendent was given a paid leave of absence. Tramaglini makes $147,504 a year, NJ.com reported.

