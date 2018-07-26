My baby boy choked on his own vomit at San Antonio day care, dad says

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy at a San Antonio day care.

"We were about to do some nice happy things and now we have to bury our little boy,” Richard Donnell told KABB. “It's just tough."

Donnell said he got a call around 1 p.m. from his son’s day care.

“(They were) saying that our son was unresponsive,” he said.

Michael Carter Donnell died before his parents could get to him.

"It looks like he just choked on all his vomit and it just looks like nobody was watching him at the time he was suffering,” Donnell said.

Michael Carter had just learned how to roll over and his parents say they warned staff at Our Little Hopes and Dreams that he often throws up while doing it.

"He just started rolling over and every time he's on his stomach, he throws up a little bit,” Donnell’s father said. “We let them know that. ‘Don't let him be on his stomach,’ and that's exactly what happened."

According to police, daycare staff did perform CPR and other life-saving efforts but the baby's family says it was too late. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Something wasn't done right,” Donnell said. “We want answers. You know, we send our child to be taken care of and looked after not the opposite.”

A director at the daycare was reached by phone but declined an interview. She told KABB the entire staff is in shock over this loss and they are still trying to figure out what happened as well.

"I wouldn't recommend nobody sending their child there anymore,” Donnell said. “You know, this shouldn't happened to nobody."

