8 memorable photos from 8th annual Juneteenth Parade in Acres Home

HOUSTON - The eighth annual Juneteenth Parade was held in Acres Home on Saturday -- and it was a big one.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

The event, which was hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner, featured more than 100 entries, including local marching bands, dancing groups, vintage cars and more.

The event had many guests, including Christina Wells, from "America's Got Talent," and rapper Trae Tha Truth.

Check out eight memorable photos from the parade:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.