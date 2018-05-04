Must-have Astros item: Is this hat the new sweater?

HOUSTON - By now all of Houston knows that I am obsessed with the rainbow throwback Astros sweater made famous by Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton.

Now something else has caught my eye. It's the item being given away at the May 12 game.

The Astros website describes it as a floppy summer hat. It reminds me of those beach hats that became super trendy last season. Remember, ladies? All my friends were posting pictures on Instagram. I'm sure your friends did too.

The hats had sayings on the back (things like "Just Married," Do Not Disturb," "Bring Me A Drink").

Well, I swear that's what these Astros floppy hats look like. They even have something written on them. They say, "Houston Astros." The hats are blue and orange; that's the only difference.

I wrote an article Thursday about the most underrated fan giveaways at Astros games this season, and this hat was at the top of the list. And when we posted the article on Facebook, most of the comments were from women saying they just HAD to have this hat. (So I'm not alone in my need for one, right?)

If you want one, here's what you need to know: The hats will be given away at the Astros-Rangers game on May 12. Only the first 10,000 fans will get one, so get there early.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.