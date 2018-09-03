Musical equipment worth thousands stolen from musician near downtown venue

HOUSTON - Thousands of dollars' worth of musical equipment was stolen from a local musician near a downtown Houston music venue.

Last week, the band members of Ocean Carver said they had a pivotal performance as the opening act for their favorite band at the Houston Underground.

“It was the biggest show of our band's career," said drummer Christopher Frost. "It was very important to us."

Ocean Carver guitarist Jeremiah Johnson said that his elation was crushed just two hours after the band's performance. He said he went to the truck to discover that the musical equipment had been stolen and his car windows smashed.

“You could never be on top of the world like I was and then hit the very bottom so fast," Johnson said. “It was bad, my whole life savings as a musician is gone in an instant.”

Johnson filed a report with Houston police and said that thousands of dollars' worth of equipment, including an amplifier, pedal board and guitar were stolen from his truck.

“It was the biggest show of our career, so you bring everything to it and it all got taken," Johnson said.

In July, Channel 2 interviewed the owner of Houston Underground following a break-in and robbery at the venue. While the Houston Police Department has not said that the two cases are connected the owner and band members said they are still hopeful that the people or persons responsible in each case, will be caught.

The band has started a fundraiser to replace the stolen equipment and may plan a benefit concert.

