Muscle-bound firefighters shooting 2019 calendar in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - The hunky firefighters in Galveston went shirtless once again as they shot their 2019 calendar to benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.

The Heroes and Hounds calendar features firefighters posing with adoptable animals.

The calendar raised more than $20,000 last year, according to the Galveston Firefighters Association.

Photographer Scott Pena said 13 firefighters are involved in the calendar this year.

"Other than the heat, the guys are great, the animals are great," Pena said of the expected two-day shoot. "It's been fantastic."

Pena, who worked on last year's calendar and has taken photos for the firefighters' uniform shots and events, said this year the calendar is about featuring the Galveston area. The Strand, Pier 21, a train yard and a junkyard are some of the backdrops chosen for the upcoming calendar.

The calendar is available for pre-order for $20. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society. The calendar will ship starting Oct. 1, 2018 or will be available for pickup at the Galveston Island Humane Society, located at 6814 Broadway in Galveston.

