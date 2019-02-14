Murderer on parole among those arrested in prostitution sting

Richard Rodrigues, Noe Macias Ramos, Trevor Doolin, Willie Davis Jr., Robert Williams, Jeffrey Sudduth and Endurance Ogiemade were all arrested during a prostitution sting by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

CONROE, Texas - A man on parole for murder in Montgomery County was arrested in a prostitution sting along with other men, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Willie Davis Jr., 47, and seven others were arrested during the two-day operation, called Operation Broken Heart, according to the release.

PHOTOS: Men arrested in Operation Broken Heart sting in Montgomery County

The eight men included a juvenile, the release said, attempted to solicit sex from undercover officers while "utilizing illicit adult websites."

Advertisements for the illegal acts mirrored previous postings found on various internet

websites used for sex trafficking," according to the release.

The operation is part of a bigger effort to combat human trafficking, according to the sheriff's office.

Davis was convicted of shooting and killing Neugal Haywood in July 2006, according to court records.

