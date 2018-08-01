Murder charge filed in disappearance of Harris County woman, sheriff says

Jeffrey McDonald, left, is seen in a February 2018 mugshot and Rebecca Suhrheinrich, right, is seen in an undated photo.

HOUSTON - A murder charge has been filed in the case of a Harris County woman who has been missing since Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday that Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

It was not immediately clear how McDonald was connected to Suhrheinrich.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, b/m, 46 years of age, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She was missing since Friday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Will provide update later this morning. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LJTO83mbFR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2018

Suhrheinrich’s co-workers reported her missing after she didn’t show up to work Friday and Monday, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said those co-workers were let into Suhrheinrich’s Dominion Park Drive apartment and found the place ransacked. Blood was also found by detectives inside the apartment, investigators said.

Gonzalez said that a body found in Greens Bayou on Tuesday may be that of the missing woman.

The sheriff said a news conference is planned sometime Wednesday to discuss new developments in the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

