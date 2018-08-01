News

Murder charge filed in disappearance of Harris County woman, sheriff says

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
Texas DPS/Family Photo

Jeffrey McDonald, left, is seen in a February 2018 mugshot and Rebecca Suhrheinrich, right, is seen in an undated photo.

HOUSTON - A murder charge has been filed in the case of a Harris County woman who has been missing since Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday that Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Related Story

It was not immediately clear how McDonald was connected to Suhrheinrich.

Suhrheinrich’s co-workers reported her missing after she didn’t show up to work Friday and Monday, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said those co-workers were let into Suhrheinrich’s Dominion Park Drive apartment and found the place ransacked. Blood was also found by detectives inside the apartment, investigators said.

Gonzalez said that a body found in Greens Bayou on Tuesday may be that of the missing woman.

The sheriff said a news conference is planned sometime Wednesday to discuss new developments in the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.