Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at 3 separate Fort Bend County locations

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Several people reported overnight vehicle break-ins in Fort Bend County.

River Park subdivision

Saeed Maleek was one of nearly two dozen victims in the River Park subdivision whose vehicles were targeted overnight Wednesday.

He and many others are now out hundreds of dollars in repairs because of the break-ins, which are proving to be both costly and upsetting.

"It was brand-new, the truck which I bought almost 15 days back," Maleek said.

Comfort Suites

Near the neighborhood, at the Comfort Suites along U.S. 59 and Highway 90, there was a similar scene in the parking lot.

Overnight, a pair of thieves broke into three vehicles.

"It’s horrible because our guests are trusting to stay here and be taken care of and be secure and their vehicles are secure," front desk manager Melanie Johnson said.

Managers at the property said they were taken aback by how brazen the criminals were.

"It was very brave of them. You’ll see in the video they were very, they were very calm. They’re completely calm. They don’t run. They don’t try to rush," Johnson said.

Sienna Plantation

Almost a dozen car break-ins were also reported in Sienna Plantation.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on that one. It's also looking to see if all the crimes are connected.

"It’s scary to know that we have that, these type of people running around, especially so close to home," Johnson said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.