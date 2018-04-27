Multiple units damaged in fire at Greenspoint-area apartment complex

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department worked Friday to contain a fire in north Houston.

VIDEO: Aerials of Forest Pointe Apartments fire in Greenspoint

Multiple units were damaged at the Forest Pointe Apartments at 13030 Northborough Drive when a fire broke out around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

The fire department said it switched from an offensive tactic attack to a defensive tactic attack around 4:30 p.m. due to changing conditions of the fire.

There is no word on injuries or the exact number of units that were damaged at this time.

