Multiple units damaged in fire at Greenspoint-area apartment complex

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department worked Friday to contain a fire in north Houston.
VIDEO: Aerials of Forest Pointe Apartments fire in Greenspoint
Multiple units were damaged at the Forest Pointe Apartments at 13030 Northborough Drive when a fire broke out around 4 p.m., according to authorities.
The fire department said it switched from an offensive tactic attack to a defensive tactic attack around 4:30 p.m. due to changing conditions of the fire.
There is no word on injuries or the exact number of units that were damaged at this time.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.