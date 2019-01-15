Multiple units damaged after apartment fire in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A fire ripped through a north Harris County apartment complex damaging several units.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. at building 13 of an apartment complex near Cypress Station Drive and Rustyleaf Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said although the fire damaged multiple units, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Investigators are heading out to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire has been burning for nearly two hours.

