Multiple shell casings reported at deadly N Houston shooting scene

One person was killed as a result of a shooting in north Houston, police said.

WATCH: Deadly double shooting in N Houston

Police said they were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fulton Street and Grothe Lane. They said the deceased victim was found dead inside a vehicle on Grothe Lane.

One other person was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition, officials said.

Multiple streets are blocked off to motorists as police continue to investigate the scene.

Investigators are working to learn more about this shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.