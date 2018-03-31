News

Chase involving U-Haul ends in NE Houston, police say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - A vehicle chase that began in Pasadena ended in northeast Houston Saturday morning. 



The vehicle involved was a large U-Haul, TranStar video showed. The chase continued through multiple parts of Houston.

It ended in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive, police said.

Police told KPRC that the stolen truck also contained stolen landscaping equipment from a Home Depot. 

Houston police said the department is assisting Pasadena police in the chase. Harris County Precinct 8 also assisted.  

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

