Chase involving U-Haul ends in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A vehicle chase that began in Pasadena ended in northeast Houston Saturday morning.

WATCH: U-Haul chase through Houston

The vehicle involved was a large U-Haul, TranStar video showed. The chase continued through multiple parts of Houston.

It ended in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive, police said.

Police told KPRC that the stolen truck also contained stolen landscaping equipment from a Home Depot.

Houston police said the department is assisting Pasadena police in the chase. Harris County Precinct 8 also assisted.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

It’s a good thing these guys picked a discreet vehicle to get into a police chase with @PasPoliceTx. Ended here off Mesa Drive in East Houston. @houstonpolice say stolen truck and stolen landscaping equipment from Home Depot. pic.twitter.com/My1tpXjyqF — Jake Reiner (@KPRC2Jake) March 31, 2018

