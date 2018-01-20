News

2 teens critically injured after train, vehicle collide in Fort Bend County

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A vehicle and train were involved in a collision in Fort Bend County on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened near the intersection of FM 762 and FM 2759, near Greatwood.

Two teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said to expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

 

 

 

