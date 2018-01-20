2 teens critically injured after train, vehicle collide in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A vehicle and train were involved in a collision in Fort Bend County on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened near the intersection of FM 762 and FM 2759, near Greatwood.

Two teens were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said to expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

VIDEO. @FBCSO: 2 teens critically injured after car in which they were collided with a train in Fort Bend County. Crash occurred at intersection of FM 762 and FM 2759. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/QN5RkFAIch — Brandon Walker (@KPRCBrandon) January 20, 2018

Update: 2 teens in critical condition. Transported by ground as AirMed unable to fly. Expect closure for several hours. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 19, 2018

Auto / Train: FM 762 at FM 2759. Expect heavy delays in the area. Reported injuries at scene. #HouTraffic @TxDOTHoustonPIO pic.twitter.com/CtBkDIEYn4 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 19, 2018

