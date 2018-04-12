Multiple houses catch fire in NW Harris County, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters battled multiple house fires in northwest Harris County on Thursday.

VIDEO: Chopper aerials of house fire in NW Harris County

Harris County Constable Mark Herman said multiple houses were on fire in the Preston Wood Forest neighborhood, near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Tomball Parkway, around 5:30 p.m.

It is not known what started the fires.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fires.

Constables Deputies and Fire Department responding to multiple house fires in Preston Wood Forest. Please avoid the area!



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 12, 2018

