Multiple ducks shot with crossbow or bow and arrow, Pearland police say

PEARLAND, Texas - Pearland police are ramping up patrols in neighborhoods in order to protect ducks, the department said.
Authorities said multiple ducks were shot with a crossbow or a bow and arrow.
No ducks have been found dead.
The police department said they would increase patrols in order to deter the shootings.
Anyone who thinks the ducks are a nuisance and/or have information on the shootings is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department or Pearland Animal Control.
