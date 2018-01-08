Multiple ducks shot with crossbow or bow and arrow, Pearland police say

PEARLAND, Texas - Pearland police are ramping up patrols in neighborhoods in order to protect ducks, the department said.

Authorities said multiple ducks were shot with a crossbow or a bow and arrow.

No ducks have been found dead.

The police department said they would increase patrols in order to deter the shootings.

Anyone who thinks the ducks are a nuisance and/or have information on the shootings is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department or Pearland Animal Control.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.