MUGSHOTS: 30 people arrested in one area of Harris County over Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON - You may have noticed an increased law enforcement presence over the Labor Day extended weekend, and KPRC 2 has learned in just one area -- Harris County Precinct 4 -- 30 people were arrested for suspected drunken driving, among other charges.

Among those charged two people were charged for possession of a controlled suspect, while two were charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun and one person was charged with evading in a motor vehicle. The drivers were each stopped separately for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication, authorities say.

The Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4 noted in a press release that Sophia Fernandez was cited for driving while intoxicated-minor.

All other suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated. Among those charged, Christopher Shackelford was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and Claudia Sendejo, Bobby Castillo, Sergio Coria, Carlos Escobar, David Jesurun, Pearce Williams, and Carlos Mendoza had one prior DWI charge each. Authorities added that Alexander Penado was also found to be in possession of Xanax and ecstasy and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Ramon Castro was found to be in possession of cocaine and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Karl Anderson and Abel Perez were also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm. Carlos Escobar was also charged with evading in a motor vehicle, after leading deputies on a brief pursuit, authorities say.

KPRC 2 has reached out to various other area agencies for information concerning arrests over the Labor Day weekend.



