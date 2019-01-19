Mug shot released of homicide suspect in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON - Police have released a mug shot of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting death Friday night in south Houston.

Houston police are looking for Jalin Damone Charles, and tweeted photographs of him, hoping the public might have information to help in this case.

Our Homicide investigators need your help finding suspect Jalin Damone Charles, wanted in a fatal shooting at 6600 Scott Street about 9:25 pm. last night (Jan. 18). If you see him, call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/UBQA1oas9B — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2019

Police responded to a shooting Friday at 9:30 p.m. and found a young black man in his 20s lying on the side of the road in the 6600 block of Scott Street.

If you see Charles, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.