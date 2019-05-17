Pasadena sex assault suspect previously worked out at gym where he targeted women, police say

Carlos Eduardo Guevara, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection with rape cases stringing from Pasadena to Missouri City. Pasadena police told the public to be on the look out for a green Ford Mustang with a distinct front panel.

PASADENA, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection with a string of rape investigations between Pasadena and Missouri City, police said.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Carlos Eduardo Guevara. He also has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Pasadena police said.

Police said Guevara picked his victims as they were leaving a Fitness Connection gym. Investigators said he previously worked out at the Fitness Connection location on Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street.

It was at that same location where he picked his first target, police said. The first attack happened April 1 when one rape victim told investigators she left the gym around 11:45 p.m. and was confronted by a man as she pulled up to her Missouri City home.

"As she was parking her vehicle in the driveway, she was confronted by an armed suspect who forced his way into her vehicle, made her drive around the corner to a street where he sexually assaulted her," said Paul Poulton, Missouri City Police Department lieutenant.

Guevara wore a black ski mask to hide his identity, police said. That mask was recovered from inside his home.

Earlier this week, while police were alerting the public of the assailant, they told the public to be aware of a green Ford Mustang with a unique front-side panel. When police apprehended Guevara, he was found with sandpaper and paint swatches in his pocket, officials said.

Police said that as they were working to close in on leads, Guevara sent a news story link to his father and told him that if he saw the news story, not to suspect him.

When investigators questioned Guevara, they said he admitted to the crimes and said the gun he used in the attacks was fake. Detectives said that while Guevara showed remorse, he did not provide a motive for the attacks.

Guevara has no prior criminal record and otherwise had no reason to be on detectives' radar. Investigators said Guevara may be a student at Westbury High School, adding that he had a student identification card to the school.

KPRC has reached out to the district for comment but has yet to hear back.

