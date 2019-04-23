'Mr. Manners' wanted in pair of Montrose robberies

A man dubbed "Mr. Manners of Montrose" is seen in these images that were taken during a bank robbery in Houston's Montrose neighborhood on April 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - A polite robber is wanted in connection with a pair of robberies that happened in the span of an hour Monday in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.

According to the FBI, a man walked into the IBC Bank at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Sul Ross Street about 3:40 p.m., pointed a gun at a teller and demanded money and a bag in which to put it. The teller gave the man some cash and he fled east on Sul Ross Street.

“As he was leaving, he said, ‘Thank you very much. You ladies have a nice day,’” said Sgt. David Helms, of the Houston Police Department, who is assigned to an FBI task force.

Helms said the same man, dubbed “Mr. Manners of Montrose,” robbed a CVS store at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Richmond Avenue a few minutes earlier. Helms said the man also tried to rob a neighborhood dry cleaning shop but got away with nothing.

The man was described as white, in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray pants and a baseball cap turned backward. Investigators said he may also have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the FBI at 713-693-5000. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robber.

